Fire Rated Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Rated Sealants in global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Rated Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fire Rated Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fire Rated Sealants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Rated Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elastometric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Rated Sealants include 3M Company, Hilti, Rockwool, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), Tremco, Everbuild, STI and Fosroc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Rated Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Elastometric Type

Intumescent Type

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Fire Rated Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Rated Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Rated Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fire Rated Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Tremco

Everbuild

STI

Fosroc

Pecora

Trafalgar Fire

Promat

Metacaulk

Entc Nuclear

Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical

