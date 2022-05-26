Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cover Glass for Electronic Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Cover Glass for Electronic Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gorilla Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cover Glass for Electronic Devices include Corning, AGC, Avanstrate, Schott, NEG, Tunghsu Group and KMTC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cover Glass for Electronic Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Gorilla Glass

Draggontrail Glass

Others

Wearables

Computers

Smartphones

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Cover Glass for Electronic Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cover Glass for Electronic Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cover Glass for Electronic Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cover Glass for Electronic Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Corning

AGC

Avanstrate

Schott

NEG

Tunghsu Group

KMTC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cover Glass for Electronic Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

