Global Water Electrolysis Strategic Research Report 2022-2028 by Regions, by Types, by Application
Global Water Electrolysis Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
The major players in global market include
- Proton On-Site
- 718th Research Institute of CSIC
- Teledyne Energy Systems
- Hydrogenics
- Nel Hydrogen
- Suzhou Jingli
- Beijing Zhongdian
- McPhy
- Siemens
- TianJin Mainland
- Areva H2gen
- Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy
- Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment
- Asahi Kasei
- Idroenergy Spa
- Erredue SpA
- ShaanXi HuaQin
- Kobelco Eco-Solutions
- ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH
- ITM Power
- Toshiba
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Water Electrolysis in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
- North America (United States,Canada, Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Other Regions )
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- South America (Brazil. Argentina, Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Other Regions)
On the basis of product, the Water Electrolysis market is primarily split into
- Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
- PEM Electroliser
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
- Power Plants
- Steel Plant
- Electronics and Photovoltaics
- Industrial Gases
- Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's
- Power to Gas
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Target Product and Background
1.1 Product Overview Water Electrolysis
1.2 Research Method
1.3 Data Source
1.4 Project Cycle
1.5 Forecast Data Base & Factor
1.6 Macroeconomic Development Trends
1.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Economy and Water Electrolysis Industry
1.7.1 Post-COVID-19 era
1.7.2 The Impact of COVID-19 on Water Electrolysis Industry
2 Manufacturers Competitive Analysis of Major Players
2.1 Competitive Segmentation Analysis of Key Players
2.2 2017-2022 Key Players Sales Volume and Market Positions
2.3 Key Players Revenue and Market Positions
3 Water Electrolysis Sales Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
3.1.2 PEM Electroliser
3.2 2017-2028 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Volume Segment Analysis by Type
3.3 2017-2028 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Segment Analysis by Type
4 Water Electrolysis Sales Segment Analysis End User
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Power Plants
4.1.2 Steel Plant
4.1.4 Industrial Gases
4.1.5 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV's
4.1.6 Power to Gas
4.1.7 Others
4.2 2017-2028 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Volume Segment Analysis by End User
4.3 2017-2028 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Segment Analysis by End User
5 Water Electrolysis Market Analysis, by Region by Country
5.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Si
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414