Mecobalamin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mecobalamin in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mecobalamin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mecobalamin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mecobalamin include Novartis, Merck, SGPharma, Haerbin Medisan, CSPC Pharmaceutical, Yabao Pharmaceutical and Fujian Jinshan Biological, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mecobalamin companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Injection

Tablets

Capsules

Hospital

Drug Store

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Mecobalamin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mecobalamin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Novartis

Merck

SGPharma

Haerbin Medisan

CSPC Pharmaceutical

Yabao Pharmaceutical

Fujian Jinshan Biological

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mecobalamin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mecobalamin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mecobalamin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mecobalamin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mecobalamin Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mecobalamin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mecobalamin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mecobalamin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mecobalamin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mecobalamin Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mecobalamin Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mecobalamin Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mecobalamin Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Mecobalamin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Injection

4.1.3 Tablets

4.1.4 Capsules

