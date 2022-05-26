Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PP woven fabric, polypropylene woven fabric, is the raw material of making pp woven bag. Normally with shape of tube, also available to make it as single or double sheets rolls.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Woven Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polypropylene Woven Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Woven Fabrics include C.P. Poly-Industry, Anduro Manufacturing, ObourPlast, Flexituff, Mundra Group, ProAmpac Holdings, Palmetto Industries, SG Global Packaging and Anita Plastics Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polypropylene Woven Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Laminated
- Unlaminated
- Cement Packaging
- Chemical Packaging
- Fertilizer
- Grain Packaging
- Feed
- Other
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Key companies Polypropylene Woven Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polypropylene Woven Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polypropylene Woven Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Polypropylene Woven Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- C.P. Poly-Industry
- Anduro Manufacturing
- ObourPlast
- Flexituff
- Mundra Group
- ProAmpac Holdings
- Palmetto Industries
- SG Global Packaging
- Anita Plastics Inc.
- Kayavlon Impex Pvt Ltd.
- Morn Packaging Co., Ltd.
- Kandoi Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.
- Harikripa Polymers
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
