Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure, and other building & construction applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators in global, including the following market information:

Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators market was valued at 3704.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4414.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Amine Based Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators include Olin Corporation, BASF, Evonik, Hexion, Huntsman, KUKDO, Reichhold, Atul and Aditya Birla Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

Others

Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Adhesives

Composites

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Olin Corporation

BASF

Evonik

Hexion

Huntsman

KUKDO

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

Air Products

Royce International

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Shangdong DEYUAN

Yun Teh Industrial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Curing Agents and Accelerators Players in Globa

