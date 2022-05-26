High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnet mainly refers to the NdFeB used in various types of motors, compressors, and sensors in the field of high-tech barriers, including permanent magnet motor, EPS, wind power generation, frequency conversion household appliances, energy-saving motors, advanced audio and video equipment and other fields. In recent years, with the development of new energy automobiles, the magnetic material demand for new energy automobile motor has become an important market of high-end NdFeB magnetic material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets in global, including the following market information:

Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-highperformance-ndfeb-permanent-magnets-forecast-2022-2028-853

Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bonded NdFeB Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets include Neo Performance Materials, Ugimag, Audemars Group, Nippon Steel, TDK, Daido Steel, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Hitachi Metals and Ta Tong Magnet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Bonded NdFeB Magnets

Sintered NdFeB Magnets

Permanent Magnet Motor

Disk Drive

Compressor and Sensor

Household Appliances

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Neo Performance Materials

Ugimag

Audemars Group

Nippon Steel

TDK

Daido Steel

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hitachi Metals

Ta Tong Magnet

Chengdu Galaxy Magnets

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech

Ningbo Co-star Materials Hi-tech

DEMGC

Jingci Material Science

Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material

Baotou Tianhe Magnetics Technology

Guangzhou Golden South Magnetic Material

Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet

Ningbo Yunsheng

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-highperformance-ndfeb-permanent-magnets-forecast-2022-2028-853

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-performance NdFeB Permanent Magnets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 H

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-highperformance-ndfeb-permanent-magnets-forecast-2022-2028-853

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

