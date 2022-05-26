Ethylene Glycol Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene glycol is a chemical commonly used in many commercial and industrial applications including antifreeze and coolant. Ethylene glycol helps keep the car's engine from freezing in the winter and acts as a coolant to reduce overheating in the summer. Other important uses of ethylene glycol include heat transfer fluids used as industrial coolants for gas compressors, heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, and ice skating rinks. Ethylene glycol also is used as a raw material in the production of a wide range of products including polyester fibers for clothes, upholstery, carpet, and pillows; fiberglass used in products such as jet skis, bathtubs, and bowling balls; and polyethylene terephthalate resin used in packaging film and bottles. Many of these products are energy-saving and cost-efficient as well as recyclable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethylene Glycol Solutions in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-ethylene-glycol-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-328

Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Ethylene Glycol Solutions companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethylene Glycol Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethylene Glycol Solutions include SABIC, Dow, SINOPEC, Shell, INEOS, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Chemical, Lotte Chemical and Ashland, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ethylene Glycol Solutions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Other

Oil and Gas

Automotive & Electronic Products

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Inks and Dyes

Clothing

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Solutions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ethylene Glycol Solutions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

SABIC

Dow

SINOPEC

Shell

INEOS

ExxonMobil

Mitsubishi Chemical

Lotte Chemical

Ashland

Reliance Industries Limited

Huntsman Corporation

BASF

EQUATE

Nouryon

Formosa Plastics

LyondellBasell Industries

Shandong Hualu Hengsheng Chemical Co Ltd

Xinjiang Tianye

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-ethylene-glycol-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-328

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ethylene Glycol Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ethylene Glycol Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ethylene Glycol Solutions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ethylene Glycol Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ethylene Glycol Solutions Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Glycol Solutions Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ethylene Glycol Solutions Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ethylene Glycol Solution

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-ethylene-glycol-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-328

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

