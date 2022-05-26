Quinocetone Premix Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Quinocetone premix is a new growth-promoting additive, the product has no drug resistance. It can be used widely in adult and young livestock, poultry and aquatic animals. It excretes in the form of the original drug, high effective, safe, non-persistent, no stress to animals. If using 50-100ppm original power for livestock and poultry, it will control effectively diarrhea and gain 10-15% weight. The reward of feed will improve 15-20%. Such a product is superior to traditional chemical compound drugs in anti-bacterium and increasing the weight. For aquatic animals, the product is the first choice to increase growth. Use 50-100ppm, it will improve the survival rate and growth rate effectively. It also improves obviously water quality.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quinocetone Premix in global, including the following market information:

Global Quinocetone Premix Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quinocetone Premix Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Quinocetone Premix companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quinocetone Premix market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.5 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quinocetone Premix include Zhejiang Esigma Animal Health, Jiangxi Tianjia Animal Pharmaceutical, Gaosheng Animals Health Care Products, Sichuan Feitian Animal Pharmaceutical, Wuhan Yuancheng and China Animal Husbandry Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quinocetone Premix manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

0.5

0.25

0.05

Other

Livestock

Poultry

Aquatic Animals

Others

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Quinocetone Premix revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quinocetone Premix revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Quinocetone Premix sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Quinocetone Premix sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Zhejiang Esigma Animal Health

Jiangxi Tianjia Animal Pharmaceutical

Gaosheng Animals Health Care Products

Sichuan Feitian Animal Pharmaceutical

Wuhan Yuancheng

China Animal Husbandry Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Quinocetone Premix Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Quinocetone Premix Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Quinocetone Premix Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Quinocetone Premix Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Quinocetone Premix Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Quinocetone Premix Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Quinocetone Premix Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Quinocetone Premix Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Quinocetone Premix Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Quinocetone Premix Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Quinocetone Premix Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quinocetone Premix Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Quinocetone Premix Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quinocetone Premix Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quinocetone Premix Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quinocetone Premix Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Quinocetone Premix Market Siz

