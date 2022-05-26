Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gel-seal HEPA filters have the tank filled with PU gel, which is reliable and particularly suitable for workplaces for DOP test and leakage detection on site. This filter is suitable for controlling particulates which are larger than 0.3m in the working area of the clean rooms and purification equipment. Gel seal mini-pleat HEPA filters have side seal type and top seal type for options. And also can provide with wet or dry type seal structure according to the need.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Top Side Gel Seal HEPA Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters include HEPA Corporation, Camfil, Airepure Australia, Freudenberg Group, Donaldson Company, AAF International, Parker Hannifin, Titus and APC Filtration, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Top Side Gel Seal HEPA Filter
- Back Side Gel Seal HEPA Filter
- Spray Painting Stop
- Chemical Plant
- Pharmaceutical Plant
- Cement or Asphalt Powder Plant
- Power Station
- Heavy and Metal Industry
- Dry and Bake Room
- Other
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Key companies Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Industrial Gel Seal HEPA Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- HEPA Corporation
- Camfil
- Airepure Australia
- Freudenberg Group
- Donaldson Company
- AAF International
- Parker Hannifin
- Titus
- APC Filtration
- Dafco Filtration Group
- Koch Filter
- EawayFilters
- Shenzhen Xiangnan High-Tech Purification Equipment
- Precision Air Technology
- HY Cleanroom System
- Netfil Technik
- Haoairtech
