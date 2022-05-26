Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Ternary Precursor material is nickel cobalt manganese hydroxide NixCoyMn 1-x-y (OH)2. The Ternary composite cathode material Precursor product is made of nickel salt, cobalt salt, and manganese salt, the ratio of nickel, cobalt, and manganese inside X: Y: Z can be adjusted according to actual needs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
NCM Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor include GEM, Umicore, Greatpower Technology, Brunp Recycling Technology, CNGR Corporation, RONBAY TECHNOLOGY, Hunan Changyuan Lico, GanfengLithium and Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
-
- NCM Type
- NCA Type
-
- New Energy Vehicles
-
- 3C Electronics
- Others
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
- Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- GEM
-
- Umicore
-
- Greatpower Technology
-
- Brunp Recycling Technology
-
- CNGR Corporation
-
- RONBAY TECHNOLOGY
-
- Hunan Changyuan Lico
-
- GanfengLithium
-
- Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt
-
- Guangdong Jiana Energy Technology
-
- Jinchuan Group
- Fangyuan Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium-ion Batteries Ternary Precursor Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium-ion Ba
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414