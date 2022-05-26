Concrete Set Retarder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Set retarder refers to the admixture that can delay the setting time of concrete mixing materials, and have no bad impact on the development of concrete’s latter strength. It often contains lignosulfonate, carbohydrate, inorganic salts and organic acids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Set Retarder in global, including the following market information:

Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-concrete-set-retarder-forecast-2022-2028-430

Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Concrete Set Retarder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concrete Set Retarder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Retarder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete Set Retarder include BASF, MAPEI, Euclid Chemical, GCP Applied Technologies, CEMEX, W. R. Meadows, RussTech, Fosroc and Sika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concrete Set Retarder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Organic Retarder



Inorganic Retarder

Flatwork Concrete



Architectural Concrete



General Purpose Ready Mixed Concrete



Mass Concrete



Bridge Decks



Hot Weather Concreting

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key companies Concrete Set Retarder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Concrete Set Retarder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Concrete Set Retarder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)



Key companies Concrete Set Retarder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

BASF



MAPEI



Euclid Chemical



GCP Applied Technologies



CEMEX



W. R. Meadows



RussTech



Fosroc



Sika



Conmix



CICO Technologies



Chryso S.A.S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-concrete-set-retarder-forecast-2022-2028-430

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Set Retarder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete Set Retarder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete Set Retarder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete Set Retarder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete Set Retarder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Set Retarder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete Set Retarder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete Set Retarder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete Set Retarder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete Set Retarder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Set Retarder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Set Retarder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Set Retarder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Set Retarder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Set Retarder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-concrete-set-retarder-forecast-2022-2028-430

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414