Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
HPMCAS is white to light yellow powder or granules, tasteless. In addition to the enteric coating, it can also be used as a polymer carrier, a microcapsule, a microsphere of a drug, and a sustained-release or controlled-release preparation of a drug.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
L Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) include Ashland, Shin-Etsu, Dow, Colorcon, Deqing Weikang Biotech, Shandong Guangda Technological Development and Anhui Shanhe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- L Type
- M Type
- H Type
- Enteric Coating
- Controlled-release Preparation
- Polymer Carrier
- Microcapsule & Microsphere
- Other
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Ashland
- Shin-Etsu
- Dow
- Colorcon
- Deqing Weikang Biotech
- Shandong Guangda Technological Development
- Anhui Shanhe
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose Acetate Succinate (HPMCAS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
