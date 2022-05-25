Fire Rated Sealants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Rated Sealants in global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Rated Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fire Rated Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fire Rated Sealants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Rated Sealants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Elastometric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Rated Sealants include 3M Company, Hilti, Rockwool, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), Tremco, Everbuild, STI and Fosroc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Rated Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Fire Rated Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fire Rated Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Elastometric Type
Intumescent Type
Global Fire Rated Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fire Rated Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Others
Global Fire Rated Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fire Rated Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Rated Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Rated Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fire Rated Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fire Rated Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M Company
Hilti
Rockwool
H. B. Fuller
Bostik (Arkema)
Tremco
Everbuild
STI
Fosroc
Pecora
Trafalgar Fire
Promat
Metacaulk
Entc Nuclear
Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical
