Light Blocking Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Blocking Tapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Light Blocking Tapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Light Blocking Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Under 40m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Blocking Tapes include 3M, Tesa, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, MAINELECOM Co.,Ltd., Thorlabs, Inc., Shinwha Intertek, NEION Film Coatings Corp. and Dexerials Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light Blocking Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Light Blocking Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Under 40m

40m-60m

60m-100m

Others

Global Light Blocking Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LCD and Backlight Module

Solar Industry

Others

Global Light Blocking Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Blocking Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Blocking Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Blocking Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Light Blocking Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Tesa

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

MAINELECOM Co.,Ltd.

Thorlabs, Inc.

Shinwha Intertek

NEION Film Coatings Corp.

Dexerials Corporation

Zhongshan Guanchang Adhesive

Shenzhen Nikto Tap

JINYANG MTS Co., LTD

Suzhou Hengyue New Material

Guangdong Hongqing Electronic Materials

Luxking Group Holdings

