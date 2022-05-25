Light Blocking Tapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Blocking Tapes in global, including the following market information:
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-light-blocking-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-658
Global top five Light Blocking Tapes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Light Blocking Tapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Under 40m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Light Blocking Tapes include 3M, Tesa, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, MAINELECOM Co.,Ltd., Thorlabs, Inc., Shinwha Intertek, NEION Film Coatings Corp. and Dexerials Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Light Blocking Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Light Blocking Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Under 40m
40m-60m
60m-100m
Others
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
LCD and Backlight Module
Solar Industry
Others
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Light Blocking Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Light Blocking Tapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Light Blocking Tapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Light Blocking Tapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Light Blocking Tapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Tesa
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
MAINELECOM Co.,Ltd.
Thorlabs, Inc.
Shinwha Intertek
NEION Film Coatings Corp.
Dexerials Corporation
Zhongshan Guanchang Adhesive
Shenzhen Nikto Tap
JINYANG MTS Co., LTD
Suzhou Hengyue New Material
Guangdong Hongqing Electronic Materials
Luxking Group Holdings
Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-light-blocking-tapes-forecast-2022-2028-658
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports