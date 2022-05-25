Alginate Impression Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alginate is one of the commonly used dental material. Dental alginate is a powder impression material that, when mixed with water, turns into a flexible and elastic gel used to make a mold of your patient’s teeth and surrounding areas. Dental alginate is simple to use and cost effective.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alginate Impression Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Alginate Impression Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alginate Impression Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Alginate Impression Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alginate Impression Materials market was valued at 319.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 588.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Raw Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alginate Impression Materials include Patterson Dental, 3M, Kulzer, Sultan Healthcare, Dentsply Sirona, Cavex, GC Europe, Zhermack and Lascod S.p.a., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Alginate Impression Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alginate Impression Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alginate Impression Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Raw Materials

Sodium Alginate

Potassium Alginate

Ammonium Alginate

By Form

Powder

Paste

Global Alginate Impression Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alginate Impression Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Others

Global Alginate Impression Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Alginate Impression Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alginate Impression Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alginate Impression Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alginate Impression Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Alginate Impression Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Patterson Dental

3M

Kulzer

Sultan Healthcare

Dentsply Sirona

Cavex

GC Europe

Zhermack

Lascod S.p.a.

Perfection Plus

R & S

Septodont

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Alginate Impression Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Alginate Impression Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Alginate Impression Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Alginate Impression Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Alginate Impression Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Alginate Impression Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Alginate Impression Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Alginate Impression Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Alginate Impression Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Alginate Impression Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Alginate Impression Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alginate Impression Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Alginate Impression Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alginate Impression Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alginate Impression Materials Companies

