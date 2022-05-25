Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

1000/2 Denier

1000/3 Denier

1500/2 Denier

2000/2/1 Denier

Segment by Application

Cassenger Cars

Commercial Cars

By Company

Formosa Taffeta

Hyosung

SRF

Performance Fibers

Shinkong Synthetic Fibers

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

KORDARNAPlus

KOLON Industries

Toray Industries

Zhejiang Hailide New Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 1000/2 Denier

1.2.3 1000/3 Denier

1.2.4 1500/2 Denier

1.2.5 2000/2/1 Denier

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cassenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Cars

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Production

2.1 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Polyester Tyre Cord Fabric Sales by Region

