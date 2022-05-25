Technology

Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Single Channel Detectors
  • Multi-Channel Detectors

Segment by Application

  • Industrial
  • Healthcare
  • Defence
  • Others

By Company

  • Honeywell
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • Laser Components Pyro Group
  • Vigo System
  • Melexix
  • Panasonic
  • Hamamatsu Photonics
  • InfraTec GmbH
  • Excelitas Technologies
  • NICERA
  • ULIS IR
  • Nippon Ceramic
  • Flir Systems
  • Leonardo DRS
  • Texas Instruments
  • Sofradir
  • Eltec
  • Micro-Hybrid Electronic GmbH
  • Pyreos
  • Senba Sensing Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Channel Detectors
1.2.3 Multi-Channel Detectors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Defence
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Production
2.1 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Pyro Electric Infrared Detectors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

