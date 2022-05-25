Technology

Onboard Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Onboard Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Temperature & Humidity Sensors
  • Pressure Sensors
  • Touch Sensors
  • Motion & Occupancy Sensors
  • Position Sensors
  • Light Sensors
  • Other Sensors

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles

By Company

  • Bosch
  • Honeywell
  • NXP
  • Infineon
  • Analog Devices
  • Panasonic
  • InvenSense
  • TI
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • ABB
  • STM
  • TE Connectivity
  • Huagong Tech
  • Sensirion
  • Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments
  • Vishay
  • Hanwei Electronics
  • Semtech
  • Omron

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Onboard Sensor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Onboard Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Temperature & Humidity Sensors
1.2.3 Pressure Sensors
1.2.4 Touch Sensors
1.2.5 Motion & Occupancy Sensors
1.2.6 Position Sensors
1.2.7 Light Sensors
1.2.8 Other Sensors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Onboard Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Onboard Sensor Production
2.1 Global Onboard Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Onboard Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Onboard Sensor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Onboard Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Onboard Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Onboard Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Onboard Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Onboard Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Onboard Sensor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Onboard Sensor Sales by Region

Similar Reports:

Global Programmable Onboard Sensor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Onboard Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Programmable Onboard Sensor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Military Onboard Temperature Sensor Market Research Report 2021

