Onboard Sensor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Onboard Sensor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Temperature & Humidity Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Touch Sensors

Motion & Occupancy Sensors

Position Sensors

Light Sensors

Other Sensors

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Company

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

STM

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Sensirion

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Onboard Sensor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Onboard Sensor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Temperature & Humidity Sensors

1.2.3 Pressure Sensors

1.2.4 Touch Sensors

1.2.5 Motion & Occupancy Sensors

1.2.6 Position Sensors

1.2.7 Light Sensors

1.2.8 Other Sensors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Onboard Sensor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Onboard Sensor Production

2.1 Global Onboard Sensor Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Onboard Sensor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Onboard Sensor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Onboard Sensor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Onboard Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Onboard Sensor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Onboard Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Onboard Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Onboard Sensor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Onboard Sensor Sales by Region

