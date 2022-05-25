MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 1-axis MEMS Accelerometer
- 2-axis MEMS Accelerometer
- 3-axis MEMS Accelerometer
- 6-axis MEMS Accelerometer
- 9-axis MEMS Accelerometer
Segment by Application
- Passenger Vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
By Company
- STM
- Bosch
- InvenSense
- NXP (Freescale)
- Murata (VTI)
- ADI
- ROHM (Kionix)
- Mcube
- Memsic
- MiraMEMS
- QST
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 1-axis MEMS Accelerometer
1.2.3 2-axis MEMS Accelerometer
1.2.4 3-axis MEMS Accelerometer
1.2.5 6-axis MEMS Accelerometer
1.2.6 9-axis MEMS Accelerometer
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Production
2.1 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global MEMS Accelerometer in Automotive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
