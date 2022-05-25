S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

by Type

ABS

Airbags

TPMS

Engine Control System

HVAC

Power Steering

Transmission

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Company

Robert Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Analog Devices

Sensata Technologies

Delphi

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Valeo

Hitachi

Autoliv

Mobis

ZF

NXP Semiconductors

Bourns

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 ABS

1.2.3 Airbags

1.2.4 TPMS

1.2.5 Engine Control System

1.2.6 HVAC

1.2.7 Power Steering

1.2.8 Transmission

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Production

2.1 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global S-Type Pressure Sensors for Automotive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

