Technology

Buck Converters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Buck Converters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Buck Converters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Single Output
  • Dual Output
  • Three Outpu

Segment by Application

  • Communication
  • Server, Storage & Network
  • Industrial
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Medical
  • Consumer

By Company

  • Texas Instruments
  • Microchip
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Analog Devices
  • Vishay
  • Intersil
  • Panasonic
  • Semtech
  • Taiwan Semiconductor
  • Power Integrations
  • DiodesZetex
  • Analog Devices
  • EXAR
  • Fairchild Semiconductor
  • Monolithic Power Systems (MPS)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Buck Converters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Buck Converters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single Output
1.2.3 Dual Output
1.2.4 Three Output
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Buck Converters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communication
1.3.3 Server, Storage & Network
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Consumer
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Buck Converters Production
2.1 Global Buck Converters Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Buck Converters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Buck Converters Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Buck Converters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Buck Converters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Buck Converters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Buck Converters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Buck Converters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Buck Converters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Buck Converters Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Buck Converters Sales by Region (2017-2022)

Related Articles
