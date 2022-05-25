Synchronous Buck Converter Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Synchronous Buck Converter market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synchronous Buck Converter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- AC Synchronous Buck Converter
- DC Synchronous Buck Converter
Segment by Application
- Industrial Use
- Medical
- Home Use
- Others
By Company
- Texas Instruments
- Analog Devices
- Infineon Technologies
- STMicroelectronics
- Eaton
- ROHM Semiconductor
- RICOH Electronics
- Cypress Semiconductor
- Maxim Integrated
- Microchip
- ON Semiconductor
- Vicor
- Semtech
- Torex Semiconductor
- Intersil
- Diodes
- Toshiba
- Vishay Semiconductor
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synchronous Buck Converter Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 AC Synchronous Buck Converter
1.2.3 DC Synchronous Buck Converter
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Use
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Home Use
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Production
2.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synchronous Buck Converter Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
