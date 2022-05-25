Papermaking Blanket Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Papermaking Blanket market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pressure Blanket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Papermaking Blanket include Jiangsu Jinni Group, Leshan Chuanfeng Papermaking Blanket Co., Ltd., Longmen County Papermaking Blanket Factory, Zhangjiagang Baoquan Packaging Co., Ltd., Sichuan Huanlong Technical Fabric and Henan Shuanglong Papermaking Felt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Papermaking Blanket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Papermaking Blanket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Papermaking Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pressure Blanket
- Dry Blanket
Global Papermaking Blanket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Papermaking Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Kraft Paper
- Corrugated Paper
- Carton Tissue
- Writing Paper
- Wrapping Paper
- Toilet Paper
- Other
Global Papermaking Blanket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Papermaking Blanket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Papermaking Blanket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Papermaking Blanket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Papermaking Blanket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Papermaking Blanket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Jiangsu Jinni Group
- Leshan Chuanfeng Papermaking Blanket Co., Ltd.
- Longmen County Papermaking Blanket Factory
- Zhangjiagang Baoquan Packaging Co., Ltd.
- Sichuan Huanlong Technical Fabric
- Henan Shuanglong Papermaking Felt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Papermaking Blanket Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Papermaking Blanket Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Papermaking Blanket Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Papermaking Blanket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Papermaking Blanket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Papermaking Blanket Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Papermaking Blanket Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Papermaking Blanket Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Papermaking Blanket Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Papermaking Blanket Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Papermaking Blanket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Papermaking Blanket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Papermaking Blanket Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Papermaking Blanket Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Papermaking Blanket Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Papermaking Blanket Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
