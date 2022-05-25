Technology

Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

    • Facial Emotion Recognition

 

    • Speech Emotion Recognition

 

  • Others

Segment by Application

    • Education

 

    • Medical Care

 

    • Wisdom Center

 

  • Others

By Company

    • Microsoft

 

    • Softbank

 

    • Realeyes

 

    • INTRAface

 

    • Apple

 

    • IBM

 

    • Eyeris

 

    • Beyond Verbal

 

    • Affectiva

 

    • Kairos AR

 

    • Cloudwalk

 

    • IFlytek

 

    • Nviso

 

  • CrowdEmotion

By Region

    • North America

 

    • United States

 

    • Canada

 

    • Europe

 

    • Germany

 

    • France

 

    • UK

 

    • Italy

 

    • Russia

 

    • Nordic Countries

 

    • Rest of Europe

 

    • Asia-Pacific

 

    • China

 

    • Japan

 

    • South Korea

 

    • Southeast Asia

 

    • India

 

    • Australia

 

    • Rest of Asia

 

    • Latin America

 

    • Mexico

 

    • Brazil

 

    • Rest of Latin America

 

    • Middle East & Africa

 

    • Turkey

 

    • Saudi Arabia

 

    • UAE

 

  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Facial Emotion Recognition
1.2.3 Speech Emotion Recognition
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Education
1.3.3 Medical Care
1.3.4 Wisdom Center
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Industry Trends
2.3.2 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Drivers
2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Challenges
2.3.4 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Restraints
3 Com

