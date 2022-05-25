ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ABS Plastic for Injection Molding include LG Chem, 3M, Arkema, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Covestro, Chemtura Corporation, Chei Mei Corporation and Elix Polymers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ABS Plastic for Injection Molding manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linear

Non-linear

Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car

Electronic

Office Equipment

High-end Plastic Products

Other

Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ABS Plastic for Injection Molding revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ABS Plastic for Injection Molding revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ABS Plastic for Injection Molding sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies ABS Plastic for Injection Molding sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG Chem

3M

Arkema

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro

Chemtura Corporation

Chei Mei Corporation

Elix Polymers

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

Dow

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Plunkett’s Chemicals

SABIC

Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corporation

INEOS

Nova Chemicals Corporation

CCP Composites

Styron

Teijin Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABS Plastic for Injection Molding Players in Global Market

