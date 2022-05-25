Antiseptic Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report studies the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products market. Antiseptic is the chemical substances that are used to kill the pathogenic microorganism in or on the surface tissue. Antiseptics mainly act by dissolving cell membranes, protein denaturation and cause dehydration of the cells due to evaporation. For example, chloroxylenol is a chlorinated phenolic antiseptic mostly active against gram-positive bacteria and used in lubricating cream for vaginal examination; used on obstetrical forceps etc.
Disinfectants are chemical substances that are used to kill the pathogenic microorganism in or on the surface of objects. Disinfectants mainly act by disruption of cell membranes and denaturation of proteins and enzymes of the cell. These chemical agents are very effective against vegetative gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, mycobacteria, and viruses. For example, Lysol a phenol compound is used as a general disinfectant for domestic or hospital use like disinfection of floors, bathrooms, washbasins, organic waste such as sputum, faeces, urine, etc.
The most commonly used products in clinical practice today include povidone iodine, chlorhexidine, alcohol, acetate, hydrogen peroxide, boric acid, silver nitrate, silver sulfadiazine, and sodium hypochlorite.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antiseptic Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Antiseptic Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Antiseptic Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Antiseptic Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antiseptic Products market was valued at 17580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 0.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antiseptic Products include METREX, STERIS Corporation, 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, Ecolab, Reynolds American, Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive and DuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antiseptic Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
-
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
-
- Phenol & Derivatives
-
- Iodine (povidone-iodine)
-
- Alcohols
- Others
-
- Hospitals
-
- Household
- Others
-
- North America
-
- US
-
- Canada
-
- Mexico
-
- Europe
-
- Germany
-
- France
-
- U.K.
-
- Italy
-
- Russia
-
- Nordic Countries
-
- Benelux
-
- Rest of Europe
-
- Asia
-
- China
-
- Japan
-
- South Korea
-
- Southeast Asia
-
- India
-
- Rest of Asia
-
- South America
-
- Brazil
-
- Argentina
-
- Rest of South America
-
- Middle East & Africa
-
- Turkey
-
- Israel
-
- Saudi Arabia
-
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
-
- Key companies Antiseptic Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
-
- Key companies Antiseptic Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- Key companies Antiseptic Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Antiseptic Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
-
- METREX
-
- STERIS Corporation
-
- 3M
-
- Reckitt Benckiser
-
- Ecolab
-
- Reynolds American
-
- Procter & Gamble
-
- Colgate-Palmolive
-
- DuPont
-
- Johnson & Johnson
-
- Sage Products LLC
-
- Stryker
-
- Clariant
-
- KAO Corporation
-
- BASF
-
- Whealthfields Group
-
- Blue Moon
-
- Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology
-
- BODE Chemie
-
- SDIC JILIN
-
- Taicang Xintai Alcohol
-
- Dow
-
- Shell
- INEOS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antiseptic Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antiseptic Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antiseptic Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antiseptic Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antiseptic Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antiseptic Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antiseptic Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antiseptic Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antiseptic Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Antiseptic Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Antiseptic Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antiseptic Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Antiseptic Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiseptic Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antiseptic Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiseptic Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Antiseptic Pr
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414