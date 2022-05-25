Technology

Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bromaminic acid sodium salt (Cas 6258-06-6) ,also known as 1-Amino-4-bromo-9,10-dihydro-9,10-dioxo-2-anthracenesulfonic acid sodium salt, is orange to red powder or crystal can usually be immediately obtained in most quantities of bromobromate sodium.High purity, submicron and nano powder forms can be considered.It includes many standard grades, including military specifications (military grade);ACS, reagent and technology grades;Food, agricultural and pharmaceutical grade;Optical grade, USP and EP/BP (European pharmacopoeia/British pharmacopoeia).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Litre)
  • Global top five Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

99% Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt include Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Toronto Research Chemicals (TRC), American Elements and RG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)

Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 99% Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt
  • 99.9% Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt
  • Others

 

Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)

Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Construction
  • Food and Nutrition
  • Cosmetics
  • Biochemistry
  • Other

 

Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Litre)

Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Litre)
  • Key companies Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology
  • Toronto Research Chemicals (TRC)
  • American Elements
  • RG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bromaminic Acid Sodium Salt Companies

