Acrylic Airless Bottle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The acrylic airless bottle consists of specially designed containers used in the attractive packaging industry. It used in packaging of the liquefied solution, and cosmetic product. Acrylic airless bottle is a container, produced in oval and round shapes, utilized in applicants such as personal care and cosmetics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Airless Bottle in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Airless Bottle Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)



Global Acrylic Airless Bottle Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)



Global top five Acrylic Airless Bottle companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Airless Bottle market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.



Less than 10 ml Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.



The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Airless Bottle include Radcom Packaging, Aptar, HCP Packaging, Alba, Raepak, Lumson, Quadpack and Silgan Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.



We surveyed the Acrylic Airless Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Airless Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Acrylic Airless Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 10 ml



11 30 ml



31 60 ml



61 90 ml



Above 90 ml

Global Acrylic Airless Bottle Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Acrylic Airless Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care and Cosmetics



Chemical Industry



Pharmaceutical Industry



Others

Global Acrylic Airless Bottle Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Acrylic Airless Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America



US



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia



China



Japan



South Korea



Southeast Asia



India



Rest of Asia



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa



Turkey



Israel



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Airless Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)



Key companies Acrylic Airless Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)



Key companies Acrylic Airless Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)



Key companies Acrylic Airless Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Radcom Packaging



Aptar



HCP Packaging



Alba



Raepak



Lumson



Quadpack



Silgan Holdings

