Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Boron nitride is a crystal of nitrogen and boron atoms.The chemical composition is 43.6% boron and 56.4% nitrogen, with four different variants: hexagonal boron nitride (HBN), RBN, CBN, and wurzite boron nitride (WBN).It is widely used in high voltage high frequency electric and plasma arc of insulators, automatic welding of high temperature resistant coatings, high frequency induction furnace materials, semiconductor solid admixture, the structure of the reactor materials, packaging materials, to prevent neutron radiation of radar transmission Windows and rocket engine, radar antenna medium composition, etc.Widely used in high voltage high frequency electric and plasma arc of insulators, automatic welding of high temperature resistant coatings, high frequency induction furnace materials, semiconductor solid admixture, the structure of the reactor materials, packaging materials, to prevent neutron radiation of radar transmission Windows and rocket engine, radar antenna medium composition, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes include 3M Technical Ceramics (ESK Ceramics), Accuratus Corporation, American Elements, Aremco Products, Atlantic Equipment Engineers, Bayville Chemical, Bent Tree Industries, Boron Compounds and BORTEK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN)

RBN (RBN)

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Wurtzite Boron Nitride (WBN)

Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating and Mold

Electrical Insulation

Industrial and Food Lubrication

Composites

Cosmetics

Paints

Thermal Spray

Others

Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Technical Ceramics (ESK Ceramics)

Accuratus Corporation

American Elements

Aremco Products

Atlantic Equipment Engineers

Bayville Chemical

Bent Tree Industries

Boron Compounds

BORTEK

Ceramic Substrates and Components Limited

Chengdu Huarui Industrial Limited

Dengchang Chemical Engineering Institute

Dangong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI)

Denka Denki Kagaya Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha

GoodFellow

H.C.Starck

Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

PJSC Zaporozhsky Abrasivny Combinat

Kennametal

Kolortek

Kurt J.Lesker Company

Lisoning Pengda Technology

Lower Friction

Mizushima Ferroalloy

Momentive Performance Materials

National Nitride Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Boron Nitride and Hot Pressed Shapes Product Type

