Cobalt-base Alloys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt-base Alloys in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cobalt-base Alloys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobalt-base Alloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cobalt-based Wear Resistant Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobalt-base Alloys include Samancor Chrome, Erdos Group, Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant, Glencore, Eurasian Resources Group, Tsingshan Holding Group, Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant, Azovstal Iron and Steel Works and ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cobalt-base Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cobalt-based Wear Resistant Alloy

Cobalt-based High Temperature Alloy

Cobalt-based Anti-wear and Aqueous Solution Corrosion Alloy

Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hardfacing

Mechanical Industry

Marine Industry

Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobalt-base Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobalt-base Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cobalt-base Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cobalt-base Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samancor Chrome

Erdos Group

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant

Glencore

Eurasian Resources Group

Tsingshan Holding Group

Nikopol Ferroalloy Plant

Azovstal Iron and Steel Works

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

Zaporizhstal

Outokumpu

Central Iron & Steel Research Institute

Rongpinkeji

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cobalt-base Alloys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cobalt-base Alloys Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cobalt-base Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cobalt-base Alloys Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cobalt-base Alloys Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cobalt-base Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cobalt-base Alloys Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cobalt-base Alloys Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cobalt-base Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt-base Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt-base Alloys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt-base Alloys Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt-base Alloys Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt-base Alloys Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cobalt-base Alloys Market Siz

