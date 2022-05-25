Biological Enzyme Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biological enzymes are catalytic organisms produced by living cells, most of which are proteins and very little of which are RNA.Like other proteins, enzyme molecules consist of long chains of amino acids.Part of the chain is helical and part is folded into thin sheets, which are joined by non-folded chains of amino acids, giving the whole enzyme a specific three-dimensional structure.Biological enzymes are produced from living organisms and have special catalytic functions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Enzyme in global, including the following market information:

Global Biological Enzyme Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biological Enzyme Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tonne)

Global top five Biological Enzyme companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biological Enzyme market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acid Reductase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biological Enzyme include BASF, Evocatal, AB Enzymes, Novozymes, Koninklijke DSM, Dupont, Johnson Matthey, CLEA and Ingenza, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biological Enzyme manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biological Enzyme Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Biological Enzyme Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acid Reductase

Transferase

Add Hydrolytic Enzymes

Out Of The Enzyme

Isomerase

Synthetase

Global Biological Enzyme Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Biological Enzyme Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Textile Industrial

Food

Papermaking Industrial

Air Pollution

Oil

Other

Global Biological Enzyme Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Biological Enzyme Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biological Enzyme revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biological Enzyme revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biological Enzyme sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tonne)

Key companies Biological Enzyme sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Evocatal

AB Enzymes

Novozymes

Koninklijke DSM

Dupont

Johnson Matthey

CLEA

Ingenza

Biocatalysts

Prozomix

Kerry Group

Amano Enzyme

Chr. Hansen

Aum Enzymes

Advance Enzyme Technologies

Longda Bio-products

Hong Ying Xiang

BiCT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biological Enzyme Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biological Enzyme Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biological Enzyme Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biological Enzyme Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biological Enzyme Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biological Enzyme Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biological Enzyme Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biological Enzyme Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biological Enzyme Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biological Enzyme Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biological Enzyme Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biological Enzyme Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biological Enzyme Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Enzyme Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biological Enzyme Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Enzyme Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

