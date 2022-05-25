Automotive Coatings and Paints Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive paints and coatings covering primers, electric coats, primers, varnishes, they come in water, powder, solvent, UV cured forms, and have a variety of finishes, including gloss, fluorescence, transparency, and wrinkles,

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Coatings and Paints in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Coatings and Paints companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Coatings and Paints market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Coatings and Paints include Nippon Paint Holdings, Covestro, Cabot Corp, Eastman, PPG industries, Dupont, BASF, Wanda Refinish and Sherwin-Williams, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Coatings and Paints manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid

Metallic

Matte

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles)

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

Two Wheelers

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Coatings and Paints revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Coatings and Paints revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Coatings and Paints sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Coatings and Paints sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Paint Holdings

Covestro

Cabot Corp

Eastman

PPG industries

Dupont

BASF

Wanda Refinish

Sherwin-Williams

Axaltra Coating Systems

Donglai Coating Technology

KCC Corporation

Akzo Nobel NV

Clariant AG

Bayer

Feidal Coatings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Coatings and Paints Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Coatings and Paints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Coatings and Paints Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Coatings and Paints Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Coatings and Paints Players in Global Market

