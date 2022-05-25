Automative Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic is a lightweight material compared to metal.Compared to traditional automotive components, automotive plastics have enhanced properties such as high impact strength, ease of molding, improved aesthetics and help reduce weight.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automative Plastics in global, including the following market information:
- Global Automative Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Automative Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Automative Plastics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automative Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automative Plastics include AkzoNobel N.V., BASF, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Johnson Controls International, Magna International, Momentive Performance Materials, SABIC and The Dow Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automative Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automative Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automative Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
- Polyamide (PA)
- Others
Global Automative Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automative Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Powertrain
- Electrical Components
- Interior Furnishings
- Exterior Furnishings
- Under-the-Hood Components
- Chassis
Global Automative Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Automative Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automative Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automative Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automative Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Automative Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- BASF
- Covestro
- Evonik Industries
- Johnson Controls International
- Magna International
- Momentive Performance Materials
- SABIC
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Borealis
- Hanwha Azdel
- Grupo Antolin
- Lear Corp
- Owens Corning
- Quadrant
- Royal DSM
- Teijin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automative Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automative Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automative Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automative Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automative Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automative Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automative Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automative Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automative Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automative Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automative Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automative Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automative Plastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automative Plastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automative Plastics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automative Plastics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
