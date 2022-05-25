Weather Forecast Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Weather Forecast Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Weather Forecast Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Weather Forecast Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Web Page Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weather Forecast Software include Weathergraphics, Aerisweather, Facebook, Mytimezero, Apple, Yahoo, Windows, Tencent and Huawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weather Forecast Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weather Forecast Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Weather Forecast Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Web Page

Mobile

PC

Global Weather Forecast Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Weather Forecast Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Energy and Utilities

Transport

Agriculture

Army

Others

Global Weather Forecast Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Weather Forecast Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weather Forecast Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weather Forecast Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Weathergraphics

Aerisweather

Facebook

Mytimezero

Apple

Yahoo

Windows

Tencent

Huawei

OPPO

2345

Moji

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weather Forecast Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Weather Forecast Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Weather Forecast Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Weather Forecast Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Weather Forecast Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weather Forecast Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Weather Forecast Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Weather Forecast Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Weather Forecast Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Weather Forecast Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weather Forecast Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weather Forecast Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weather Forecast Software Companies

4 Market Si

