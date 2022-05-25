2,4-Dichlorophenol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2,4-Dichlorophenol (CAS 120-83-2) is a phenolic odor, flammable, soluble in ethanol, ether, chloroform, benzene and carbon tetrachloride white solid.It is widely used as a solvent, pesticide and pharmaceutical intermediate.Used to synthesize weeding ether, 2, 4-d.EPBP toxigenic powder, germite ester and drug thiodichlorophenol.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,4-Dichlorophenol in global, including the following market information:

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five 2,4-Dichlorophenol companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2,4-Dichlorophenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Agricultural Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2,4-Dichlorophenol include Aero Agro Chemical Industries, DowDupont, BASF SE, Monsanto Company, TCI Chemicals, Kenvos Biotech, Nufarm Ltd, Mercator Pharma and Cayman Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 2,4-Dichlorophenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Other

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Pesticide

Medicine

Other

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2,4-Dichlorophenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2,4-Dichlorophenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2,4-Dichlorophenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 2,4-Dichlorophenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aero Agro Chemical Industries

DowDupont

BASF SE

Monsanto Company

TCI Chemicals

Kenvos Biotech

Nufarm Ltd

Mercator Pharma

Cayman Chemical

Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology

Aarti Industries

China National Agrochemical

Guanyun Jin’an Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 2,4-Dichlorophenol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,4-Dichlorophenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,4-Dichlorophenol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Dichlorophenol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,4-Dichlorophenol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Dichlorophenol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

