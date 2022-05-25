2,4-Dichlorophenol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2,4-Dichlorophenol (CAS 120-83-2) is a phenolic odor, flammable, soluble in ethanol, ether, chloroform, benzene and carbon tetrachloride white solid.It is widely used as a solvent, pesticide and pharmaceutical intermediate.Used to synthesize weeding ether, 2, 4-d.EPBP toxigenic powder, germite ester and drug thiodichlorophenol.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2,4-Dichlorophenol in global, including the following market information:
- Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five 2,4-Dichlorophenol companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2,4-Dichlorophenol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Agricultural Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2,4-Dichlorophenol include Aero Agro Chemical Industries, DowDupont, BASF SE, Monsanto Company, TCI Chemicals, Kenvos Biotech, Nufarm Ltd, Mercator Pharma and Cayman Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2,4-Dichlorophenol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Agricultural Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Other
Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solvent
- Pesticide
- Medicine
- Other
Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2,4-Dichlorophenol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2,4-Dichlorophenol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2,4-Dichlorophenol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 2,4-Dichlorophenol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Aero Agro Chemical Industries
- DowDupont
- BASF SE
- Monsanto Company
- TCI Chemicals
- Kenvos Biotech
- Nufarm Ltd
- Mercator Pharma
- Cayman Chemical
- Shandong Aoyou Biological Technology
- Aarti Industries
- China National Agrochemical
- Guanyun Jin’an Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2,4-Dichlorophenol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2,4-Dichlorophenol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2,4-Dichlorophenol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2,4-Dichlorophenol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Dichlorophenol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2,4-Dichlorophenol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2,4-Dichlorophenol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
