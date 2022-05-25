FPS Game Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of FPS Game in Global, including the following market information:
Global FPS Game Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global FPS Game market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Home-use Game Console Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of FPS Game include Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, CAPCOM, Deep Silver, Techland, Tencent (Riot Games), Valve Corporation, PUBG Corporation and Blizzard Entertainment, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the FPS Game companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global FPS Game Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global FPS Game Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Home-use Game Console
PC
Mobile
Global FPS Game Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global FPS Game Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Individuals And Families User
Competitive Game
School Education
Global FPS Game Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global FPS Game Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies FPS Game revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies FPS Game revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Electronic Arts
Ubisoft
CAPCOM
Deep Silver
Techland
Tencent (Riot Games)
Valve Corporation
PUBG Corporation
Blizzard Entertainment
Activision Blizzard
Bethesda Softworks
Battlestate Games
New Blood Interactive
Epic Games
Bungie Inc
Xbox Game Studios
Crowbar Collective
Superhot Team
Coffee Stain Publishing
2K Games
Focus Home Interactive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 FPS Game Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global FPS Game Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global FPS Game Overall Market Size
2.1 Global FPS Game Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global FPS Game Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top FPS Game Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global FPS Game Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global FPS Game Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 FPS Game Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies FPS Game Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FPS Game Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 FPS Game Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FPS Game Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global FPS Game Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Home-use Game Console
4.1.3 PC
4.1.4 Mobile
4.2 By Type – Global FPS Game R
