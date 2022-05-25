Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Compared with other contact wires, copper alloy contact wires have high temperature strength, good wear resistance and good conductivity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Alloy Contact Wires in global, including the following market information:
Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KM)
Global top five Copper Alloy Contact Wires companies in 2021 (%)
The global Copper Alloy Contact Wires market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Copper Alloy Contact Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Copper Alloy Contact Wires include Sarkuysan, Elcowire Group, NKT Cables Group, China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau Group Kangyuan New Material, Beiheng, Xingtai Xinhui Copperspecial Wires, Yunnan Copper Furukawa Electric and Taixing Shengda Copper Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Copper Alloy Contact Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silver Copper Alloy Contact Wire
Tin Copper Alloy Contact Wire
High Strength and High Conductivity Copper Alloy Contact Wire
Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
High Speed Rail
Metro
Streetcar
Other
Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KM)
Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Copper Alloy Contact Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Copper Alloy Contact Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Copper Alloy Contact Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KM)
Key companies Copper Alloy Contact Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sarkuysan
Elcowire Group
NKT Cables Group
China Railway Construction Electrification Bureau Group Kangyuan New Material
Beiheng
Xingtai Xinhui Copperspecial Wires
Yunnan Copper Furukawa Electric
Taixing Shengda Copper Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Alloy Contact Wires Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copper Alloy Contact Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Alloy Contact Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Alloy Contact Wires Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Alloy Contact Wires Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Alloy Contact Wires Companies
