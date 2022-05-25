ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform in Global, including the following market information:
Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Predictive Sales Analytics Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform include HubSpot, Engagio, Metadata.io, Terminus, 6Sense Insights Inc., Star Parent, l.p., Demandbase, China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. and NextRoll, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Predictive Sales Analytics Tools
Sales Intelligence and Marketing Intelligence Software
Intent Data Providers
Customer Data Platforms
Other
Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME
LE
Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HubSpot
Engagio
Metadata.io
Terminus
6Sense Insights Inc.
Star Parent, l.p.
Demandbase
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd.
NextRoll, Inc.
Madison Logic
First Derivatives
Folloze, Inc.
MeritDirect LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies ABM Demand Orchestration Technology Platform Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ABM Demand Orchestration Techn
