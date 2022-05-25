N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-ethyl-pyrrolidone ?Cas 2687-91-4?is used in refined oil products and the production of gunpowder, medicine, dyes, pesticides, chemicals, paint and heat resistant resin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-ethyl-pyrrolidone in global, including the following market information:

Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five N-ethyl-pyrrolidone companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity Over 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-ethyl-pyrrolidone include Eastman, Puyang Guangming Chemicals, BASF, Ashland, Hangzhou Colorific Chemicals, Anhui Jin’ao Chemical, Jiangxi Hengxiang Chemical, Zhejiang Liansheng Chemical and Wuhan Hengwo Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-ethyl-pyrrolidone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity Over 98%

Purity Over 99%

Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Agricultural

Electronic

Other

Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N-ethyl-pyrrolidone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N-ethyl-pyrrolidone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N-ethyl-pyrrolidone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies N-ethyl-pyrrolidone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

Puyang Guangming Chemicals

BASF

Ashland

Hangzhou Colorific Chemicals

Anhui Jin’ao Chemical

Jiangxi Hengxiang Chemical

Zhejiang Liansheng Chemical

Wuhan Hengwo Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-ethyl-pyrrolidone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

