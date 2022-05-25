Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Third-generation Sequencing Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Third-generation Sequencing Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Molecule Fluorescence Sequencing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Third-generation Sequencing Technology include Pacific Bioscience, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Illumina, Immunocore, Quantapore, Stratos and Direct Genomics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Third-generation Sequencing Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Molecule Fluorescence Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Genome Sequencing

Methylation Research

Mutation Identification

Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Third-generation Sequencing Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Third-generation Sequencing Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pacific Bioscience

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited

Illumina

Immunocore

Quantapore

Stratos

Direct Genomics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Third-generation Sequencing Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Third-generation Sequencing Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Third-generation Sequencing Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Third-generation Sequencing Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Third-generation Sequencing Technology Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Glo

