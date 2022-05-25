Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) in global, including the following market information:

Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Smooth Tires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) include Continental, Trelleborg, Nexen Tire, Stellana, VULKOPRIN and GRI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Smooth Tires

Traction Tires

Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electric Forklift

Internal Combustion (IC) Forklift

Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Continental

Trelleborg

Nexen Tire

Stellana

VULKOPRIN

GRI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Press-on Band Tires (POB Tires) Players in Global Market

