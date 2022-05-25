Savory Snack Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Salty snacks are foods that are high in salt and quick to consume. A bag of crisps or pretzels would be great example of a salty snack.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Savory Snack Products in Global, including the following market information:
Global Savory Snack Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Savory Snack Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Potato chips Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Savory Snack Products include Pepsi, Kellogg, General Mills, Calbee, ITC LIMITED, Mondelez International, Nestle SA, Grupo Bimbo and Hain Celestial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Savory Snack Products companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Savory Snack Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Savory Snack Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Potato chips
- Extruded snacks
- Popcorn
- Nuts & seeds
- Puffed snacks
- Tortillas
- Other
Global Savory Snack Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Savory Snack Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets & hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Foodservices
- Others
Global Savory Snack Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Savory Snack Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Savory Snack Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Savory Snack Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pepsi
- Kellogg
- General Mills
- Calbee
- ITC LIMITED
- Mondelez International
- Nestle SA
- Grupo Bimbo
- Hain Celestial
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Conagra Brands
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Mars, Incorporated
- Universal Robina Corporation
- The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World
- Campbell Soup Company
- Old Dutch Foods
- Amica Chips
- Intersnack Group
- Tropical Heat
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Savory Snack Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Savory Snack Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Savory Snack Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Savory Snack Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Savory Snack Products Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Savory Snack Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Savory Snack Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Savory Snack Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Savory Snack Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Savory Snack Products Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Savory Snack Products Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Savory Snack Products Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Savory Snack Products Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
