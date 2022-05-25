Recycled Plastic Tiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Compared with other tiles, recycled plastic tile has considerable durability and is safe for the environment, and will not emit harmful substances.It also does not interfere with radio waves, and television reception does not attract electricity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycled Plastic Tiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Recycled Plastic Tiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recycled Plastic Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recycled Plastic Tiles include Kuzabiashara, Shayna Ecounified, SUEZ Australia, OCOX Composite Materials, Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology, Foshan Mexytech, Plasgran, Envisison Plastics and KW plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recycled Plastic Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

HDPE

PP

LDPE

PS

PVC

Others

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paving Bricks

Floor Tiles

Wall and Roof Tiles

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recycled Plastic Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recycled Plastic Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recycled Plastic Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Recycled Plastic Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuzabiashara

Shayna Ecounified

SUEZ Australia

OCOX Composite Materials

Huangshan Huasu New Material Science & Technology

Foshan Mexytech

Plasgran

Envisison Plastics

KW plastics

Mohawk Industries Incorporated

Worldwide Recycler Services

Hahn Plastics

OOTONE PLASTIC

Yixing Hualong New Material Lumber

Beijing Futeng Technology Development

NINGBO WEIMO ARTICLE

Ripro Corporation

APR2 Plast

Recycling Technologies

Da Fon Environmental Techology

Jiangsu Zhongsheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycled Plastic Tiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recycled Plastic Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycled Plastic Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recycled Plastic Tiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Plastic Tiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recycled Plastic Tiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycled Plastic Tiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

