Silicone Coated Release Liner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Silicone Coated Release Liner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One-sided Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone Coated Release Liner include 3M, Rayven, Fox River Associates, KRPA Holding CZ, Spoton Coatings, Loparex, Fujico, Changtian Plastic and Chemical and Cotek Papers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicone Coated Release Liner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- One-sided Silicone
- Double-sided Silicone
Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Label
- Cooking Paper
- Industrial Film
- ECG Patch
- Adhesive Tape
- Protective Film
- Others
Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Silicone Coated Release Liner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Silicone Coated Release Liner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Silicone Coated Release Liner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Silicone Coated Release Liner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Rayven
- Fox River Associates
- KRPA Holding CZ
- Spoton Coatings
- Loparex
- Fujico
- Changtian Plastic and Chemical
- Cotek Papers
- Savvy Packaging
- Lintec Corporation
- Saint-Gobain
- Siliconature
- Oji F-Tex
- Fujiko
- Formula
- Mitsubishi Polyester
- Adhesives Research
- The Griff Network
- Dow
- Elkem
- Mondi Group
- Cheever Specialty Paper & Film
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicone Coated Release Liner Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicone Coated Release Liner Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicone Coated Release Liner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Coated Release Liner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Coated Release Liner Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Coated Release Liner Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Coated Release Liner Companies
