Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PP woven fabric, polypropylene woven fabric, is the raw material of making pp woven bag. Normally with shape of tube, also available to make it as single or double sheets rolls.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Woven Fabrics in global, including the following market information:
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polypropylene Woven Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Laminated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Woven Fabrics include C.P. Poly-Industry, Anduro Manufacturing, ObourPlast, Flexituff, Mundra Group, ProAmpac Holdings, Palmetto Industries, SG Global Packaging and Anita Plastics Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polypropylene Woven Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Laminated
Unlaminated
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cement Packaging
Chemical Packaging
Fertilizer
Grain Packaging
Feed
Other
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polypropylene Woven Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polypropylene Woven Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polypropylene Woven Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polypropylene Woven Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polypropylene Woven Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
C.P. Poly-Industry
Anduro Manufacturing
ObourPlast
Flexituff
Mundra Group
ProAmpac Holdings
Palmetto Industries
SG Global Packaging
Anita Plastics Inc.
Kayavlon Impex Pvt Ltd.
Morn Packaging Co., Ltd.
Kandoi Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.
Harikripa Polymers
