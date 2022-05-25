Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Large Particles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond include De Beers, New Age Diamonds, D.NEA, Washington Diamonds Corp, Zhongnan Diamonds, Swarovski, Diamond Foundry, Huajing and Scio Diamond, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Large Particles
- Small Particles
Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rings
- Necklaces
- Earrings
- Other
Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
- Key companies Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- De Beers
- New Age Diamonds
- D.NEA
- Washington Diamonds Corp
- Zhongnan Diamonds
- Swarovski
- Diamond Foundry
- Huajing
- Scio Diamond
- Huanghe Whirlwind
- Ningbo Jingzuan Industrial Technology
- Luoyang Yuxin Diamond Co., Ltd.
- Luoyang Amel Diamond Co., Ltd.
- Wuxi Yuanwen Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Jewelry Grade CVD Synthetic Diamond Product Type
