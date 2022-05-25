Food Grade Catalase Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Catalase in global, including the following market information:
Global Food Grade Catalase Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Food Grade Catalase Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Food Grade Catalase companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Grade Catalase market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Catalase include Novozymes, Dupont, Habio, Sunson, Yiduoli, Beijing Winovazyme Biotech and American Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Grade Catalase manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Food Grade Catalase Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Catalase Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid
- Powder
Global Food Grade Catalase Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Catalase Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Milk and Dairy
- Meat products
- Soy products
- Feed
- Other
Global Food Grade Catalase Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Food Grade Catalase Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Grade Catalase revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Grade Catalase revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Grade Catalase sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Food Grade Catalase sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Novozymes
- Dupont
- Habio
- Sunson
- Yiduoli
- Beijing Winovazyme Biotech
- American Laboratories
