High-end Perfume Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-end Perfume in global, including the following market information:

Global High-end Perfume Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-end Perfume Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High-end Perfume companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-end Perfume market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Eau de Parfum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-end Perfume include Givaudan, Kilian, Inter Parfums, Estee Lauder, Puig, PUIG SL, REVLON, Shiseido and LVMH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-end Perfume manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-end Perfume Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-end Perfume Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Eau de Cologn

Eau Fraiche

Parfum

Global High-end Perfume Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-end Perfume Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global High-end Perfume Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-end Perfume Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-end Perfume revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-end Perfume revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-end Perfume sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High-end Perfume sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Givaudan

Kilian

Inter Parfums

Estee Lauder

Puig

PUIG SL

REVLON

Shiseido

LVMH

Loreal

Procter & Gamble

Kering

AMOREPACIFIC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-end Perfume Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-end Perfume Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-end Perfume Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-end Perfume Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-end Perfume Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-end Perfume Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-end Perfume Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-end Perfume Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-end Perfume Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-end Perfume Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-end Perfume Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-end Perfume Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-end Perfume Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-end Perfume Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-end Perfume Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-end Perfume Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global High-end Perfume Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

