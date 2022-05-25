N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) in global, including the following market information:

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-nmethylmonoethanolamine-forecast-2022-2028-303

Global top five N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) include Eastman, BASF, Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Holding, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Taminco and Yinguang Xincailiao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 99.0%

Purity 97.0%

Purity 95.0%

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Desulfurization & Decarbonization

Pharmaceutical

Detergents

Other

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

BASF

Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Holding

Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)

Taminco

Yinguang Xincailiao

