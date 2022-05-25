Technology

N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) in global, including the following market information:

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-nmethylmonoethanolamine-forecast-2022-2028-303

 

Global top five N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) include Eastman, BASF, Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Holding, Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL), Taminco and Yinguang Xincailiao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Purity 99.0%
  • Purity 97.0%
  • Purity 95.0%

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Desulfurization & Decarbonization
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Detergents
  • Other

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies N-Methylmonoethanolamine (MMEA) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Eastman
  • BASF
  • Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Holding
  • Amines & Plasticizers Limited (APL)
  • Taminco
  • Yinguang Xincailiao

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Wind Power Market | Share, Size | Competitive Landscape and Industry Expansion Strategies By 2030

4 weeks ago

Prostacyclin Drug Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022 – 2027| United Therapeutics, Actelion (J & J), GSK

December 17, 2021

Passenger Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market Product Analysis, Rising Trends and Outlook by 2026 || Continental, Visteon, Denso, Nippon Seiki, Magneti Marelli, Yazaki

December 24, 2021

Industrial Safety Market Projected to Reach USD XX.XXBn By 2028: ABB Ltd.Emerson Electric Co.EUCHNERHIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbHHoneywell International Inc.OMRON CorporationProServRockwell Automation, Inc.Schneider Electric SEYokogawa Electric Corporation

December 21, 2021
Back to top button